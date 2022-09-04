Rob Schneider Refuses to Back Down to Radical Left in America: ‘I don’t care about my career anymore, I care about my children’s, the country they’re going to grow up in’

Actor and legendary comedian now conservative Rob Schneider joined “The Glenn Beck Show” this past week to discuss if he was worried about being canceled by Hollywood for his strong conservative pro America stance.
Schneider like many Americans has seen the Democratic Party of JFK turn into the radical party that embodies those like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others who wish to destroy and harm America from within.
Schneider even took a shot at his old show Saturday Night Live, and we’ve added a few clips of his interview with Glenn Beck throughout this article.
“I don’t care about my career anymore; I care about my children’s, the country they’re going to grow up in.”
Schneider has become very vocal the last couple of years saying that the Democrat Party is “no longer protecting the rights of the individual.”
What are your thoughts America, are you ready to take a stand like Rob Schneider, or our own founder Matt Couch and put it all on the line for America? Is America worth it? Are your kids worth it? Comment below, don’t be a commie!
