RNC Sets Record Milestone Before Midterms with 78 Million Voter Contacts and 1 Million Volunteers #REDWAVE

According to the RNC (Republican National Committee), which shared the information on Wednesday with the press, they have surpassed two massive milestones over the weekend.

Just three weeks until the Nov 8 midterm elections, in one is one of the most important elections in recent memory as the Democrats have worked diligently with the Biden administration to take American backwards with a dwindling economy, job loss, empty shelves, wars, open borders, and a complete train wreck of LGBTQ agenda being pushed down everyone’s throats, among other things.

Over the past weekend, the RNC passed to record milestones. They have now over 78 million cover contacts made cycle to date and over one million engaged volunteers. Both records for the GOP.

During the 2018 midterms, the GOP could only make 78 million voter contacts throughout the entire cycle, however since then the RNC has successful made multi-million dollar investments into its data-driven ground game. This has helped them pass the 2018 mark with three weeks left before the election.

RNC Chairwoman and Mitt Romney’s niece Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News that she is “proud of the work we’ve done at the RNC to provide the necessary resources and investments to carry our candidates across the finish line in just three short weeks.”

The RNC stated that they made multi-million dollar investments into its permanent, data driven ground game operation this election cycle, hoping it would “fire on all cylinders.”

On top of that, The RNC has over 1,000 scatters in the field, with over 1 million grassroots volunteers and 38 brick-and-mortar community centers in 17 battleground states across the country to promote the party’s Election Integrity program.

“The entire ecosystem is firing on all cylinders, and our volunteer and data-driven ground game, coupled with our great candidates and winning message, will ensure Republicans win up and down the ballot to retake the House and Senate,” McDaniel added.

The RNC also spent funds on the minority outreach program within the party to work towards over 30 ad buys in Spanish-language media, including digital, TV, radio, and print to cycle to date, multiple ad bus in “black media” that includes national TV and local print in battleground states.

Do you think a red wave is coming?

