RNC FINALLY Sues New York City Over Insane Legislation Allowing 800,000 ILLEGALS to Vote in American Elections

The RNC has finally sued the city of New York over new legislation that is completely unconstitutional. The City of New York as you might have heard, is literally granting the voting rights of 800,000 NON United States Citizens to vote in their elections.

Our founding fathers are turning over in their graves at the idiocy and stupidity of what this nation is becoming. It’s absolutely despicable America.

New York’s newly appointed mayor Eric Adams is following in the footsteps of the man he took over for by saying he completely backs the right of non-citizens to vote in New York elections. Of course ginormous mental midget Bill de Blasio is the one who got this moronic bill rolling by refusing to use his veto power back in December.

“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” the mayor said in a statement, per The New York Times. “I look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process.”

In response to the insane fact New York is trying to move forward with this criminality, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Monday that the Republicans are challenging the new law in court, arguing that it threatens election integrity. Which it does, ILLEGALS are voting in American elections.

That’s as big of a threat to election integrity as you can get folks.

“American elections should be decided by American citizens. If Democrats can subvert elections this flagrantly in America’s largest city, they can do it anywhere. The RNC is suing to protect the integrity of our elections, and we stand ready to do the same wherever Democrats try to attack the basic security of your ballot,” McDaniel stated.

“Plaintiffs contend that the Non-Citizen Voting Law is unconstitutional and violates Articles II and IX of the New York State Constitution as well as the State Election Law and the Municipal Home Rule Law,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiffs seek a declaratory judgment that the Non-Citizen Voting Law is unconstitutional, violative of New York statutory law, and invalid, as well as an injunction permanently enjoining the Defendants, the Mayor and the New York City Board of Elections, from enforcing or implementing the law in any respect.”

Efforts to grant noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, the right to vote in local elections has been a move years in the making, with progressives in the Democrat party citing it as an example of much-needed election reform throughout the United States.

“It’s important for the Democratic Party to look at New York City and see that when voting rights are being attacked, we are expanding voter participation,” NYC Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez stated in November.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...