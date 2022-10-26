RNC CHAIRWOMAN CONFIRMS FILING OF 73RD LAWSUIT IN 2022 FOR ELECTION ISSUES

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel confirmed that the RNC has filed 73 lawsuits on election issues, with the 73rd of 2022 being filed last week, targeting officials in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

McDaniel wrote on Twitter about lawsuit 73, “The RNC has filed a new lawsuit against Kalamazoo, Michigan. Michiganders deserve election transparency, and we are going to court to get it. This is our 73rd case of election integrity litigation this cycle with more to come.”

Some advocacy groups hailed the bevy of legal challenges, including the Election Transparency Initiative. Michael Bars, their executive director told Fox News on Monday, “After the shortcomings of the last election, a proactive and pre-emptive legal strategy is critical to the election integrity voters deserve in 2022, 2024 and beyond.” Bars then added, “There have bee significant strides to try and bolster trust in the U.S. election system after allegations of fraud in 2020.”

The lawsuits come after widespread complaints about the security of the 2020 election in which former President Donald Trump and his allies said there was significant fraud in key battleground states.

And the lawsuits are part of a “multimillion-dollar investment into building an election integrity operations infrastructure that draws on its legal, political, data and communications resources,” RNC spokesperson Gates Mcgavic told the outlet. It reported that the six-dozen lawsuits were filed in 20 states.

In recent days, the RNC has had some success in court. A New York judge recently struck down a law that would have added noncitizens to voter rolls.

A court in Michigan also found that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, updated an election manual to impose new restrictions on poll observers and challengers without going through the correct rulemaking process. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle ruled that Benson’s office must either remove a May 2022 manual or amend specific sections that he said violates state and federal law.

Judge Swartzle wrote last week, “An executive branch department cannot do by instructional guidance what it must do by promulgated rule. This straight forward legal maxim does most of the work in resolving these three consolidated cases.

After the judge’s order, the RNC and McDaniel described it as a victory for the “rule of Law.” Benson’s office indicated that the state will appeal Swartzle’s decision.

Chairwoman McDaniel said, “This ruling is a massive victory for reelection integrity, the rule of law, and Michigan voters. Jocelyn Benson not only disregarded Michigan election law in issuing this guidance, she also violated the right of political parties and poll challengers to fully ensure transparency and promote confidence that Michigan elections are run fairly and lawfully.”

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

