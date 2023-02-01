RNC Brings My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell into the Fold to Strengthen Party

The Republican National Committee has apparently realized that conservative Americans love My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and they are bringing him into the fold at the RNC.

The Republican National Committee is welcoming Lindell after his failed fun for the chairmanship against Ronna Romney McDaniel, a move that is sure to please former President Donald J. Trump.

“Where’s Mike?” McDaniel said, after winning 111 votes, more than twice the total of California RNC member Harmeet Dhillon and Lindell combined, as she brought both onstage and thanked them equally. “Thank you for the race you ran, for the leaders you are in our party. We are so grateful for you.”

Lindell who has deep pockets, runs one of America’s greatest success stories, and has helped countless election campaigns as well as conservative influencers make ends meet from time to time.

“With the RNC, the money, I used to be a big donor, and you donate money, and when I find out that almost half of it was going to fundraising .… That’s just too much overhead, that’s crazy,” Lindell said last week at a “debate” sponsored by pro-Trump radio host John Fredericks, whose program Lindell sponsors.

According to our sources, Lindell has never donated directly to the RNC, and he never donated to a federal candidate or committee at all prior to President Trump’s nomination in 2016.

Lindell did contribute $195,000 to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee, that distributed a total of $110,700 to the RNC between August 2016 and January 2018.

The following is from The Huffington Post:

Lindell’s total to the RNC makes him its 865th biggest donor from August 2016 through November 2022, with 19 donors contributing $1 million or more.

Even among donors to Trump Victory, Lindell’s total places him in just 475th place, with nine donors giving more than $1 million.

In all, Lindell over the past six years has donated a total of $529,782 to federal candidates and committees ― including $100,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC ― a number dwarfed by the $40 million he claims to have spent on proving his election conspiracy theories.

“I assumed he was a donor to some degree,” said one RNC member who spoke on condition of anonymity and who defended McDaniel’s praise for Lindell. “She would like to get him in the tent in a way that he would actually be helpful.”

