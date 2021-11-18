News

Rittenhouse Judge REBUKES Media for ‘Frightening’ Trial Coverage (VIDEO)

November 17, 2021

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial berated the mainstream media for how they have handled the coverage of the trial.

You can watch the video of Judge Bruce Schroeder hammering the media below.

WATCH:

