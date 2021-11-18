Rittenhouse Judge REBUKES Media for ‘Frightening’ Trial Coverage (VIDEO)

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial berated the mainstream media for how they have handled the coverage of the trial.

You can watch the video of Judge Bruce Schroeder hammering the media below.

WATCH:

Rittenhouse judge slams media for 'grossly irresponsible handling' of the trial pic.twitter.com/XQ1kIuUwvc — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2021

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...