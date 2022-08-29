Rioters STORM Presidential Palace in Baghdad as White House Denies US Embassy Evacuations (You Can See Helicopters on the Roof of Embassy on Video) (VIDEO)

Is America about to lose it’s third Embassy in a year under the regime of President Joe Biden and the Democrats? It sure looks that way.

The White House is addressing a viral video which shows a military helicopter on top of the US Embassy in Baghdad following Iraqi Protestors and Rioters breaking the high secure Green Zone.

“Reports of an Embassy evacuation are false. Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens, and the security of our facilities remains our highest priority,” a White House official said in the hours after the security situation unraveled. The official called reports of violent confrontation with police “disturbing” after a curfew for the Iraqi capital went into effect.

“Now is the time for dialogue, not escalated confrontation,” the official said. “We join the call by parties across the Iraqi political spectrum to remain calm, abstain from violence, and resolve their political differences through a peaceful process guided by the Iraqi constitution.”

Reports say several have been killed as videos of gun fights continue to emerge on the internet from Iraq looking like it’s falling back into chaos.

Here’s another video of gunshots ringing out and chaos in the Green Zone:

Lethal force is being used against protesters inside the Green Zone.

I say it's a matter of time untill we see Saraya Al-Salam entering Green Zone. #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/d2tuEfCLpJ — Tammuz Intel (@Tammuz_Intel) August 29, 2022

Thought the U.S. and the White House continue to deny evacuations from the embassy as Baghdad is engulfed with gunshots and riots, here’s a video showing a massive military helicopter leaving the Embassy. The Helicopter is on the roof of the American embassy.

Here’s another video of officials fleeing the Green Zone in Baghdad.

