RINO VS RINO AS PERDUE ANNOUNCES HIS CHALLENGE OF KEMP IN GEORGIA GOVERNOR RACE

Former Republican Senator David Perdue is officially announced his bid to challenge incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial primary, on Monday, according to multiple sources, including Politico and Fox News.



Perdue, who was narrowly defeated by now-Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in last January’s Senate runoffs, has been recruited by former President Donald Trump to run against Kemp for not changing the results of the 2020 election, according to Politico.



Kemp told reporters last week that Perdue told him he was not planning to challenge him. However, Perdue has consistently challenged such claims. The Washington Examiner’s David Drucker reports that Perdue has been pondering a primary bid against Kemp since October and has been making “lots of fundraising and grassroot calls.”



Kemp spokesman Cody Hall slammed the move telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Perdue’s only reason for running is to soothe his own bruised ego, because his campaign for U.S. Senate failed to inspire voters at the ballot box, twice.”



Polling appears to be in the incumbent’s favor. A November survey conducted by Republican operatives found that Kemp led Perdue 38% to 32% among primary voters, with Democratic-turned-Republican Vernon Jones receiving 16% of the vote.



Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who announced on Wednesday that she would challenge Kemp as the Democratic contender for governor.

I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia. We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia. pic.twitter.com/iQMMV97ynw — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 6, 2021

