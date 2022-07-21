RINO Trump Hating Liz Cheney Down 22% in New Poll in Wyoming Primary Race

Representative Liz Cheney, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, a self-imagined nemesis for Donald Trump, is being taken to the wood shed in the latest poll of her Wyoming primary race.

Cheney trails GOP challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll conducted on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming Star Tribune that was released last Friday.

The poll of 1,100 likely voters was taken July 7-11 and showed single-digit support for other GOP candidates for Wyoming’s lone house seat, while 11% of voters were undecided.

Former President Trump hand-picked Hageman to replace Liz Cheney. She has voted to impeach Donald Trump infailed impeachment efforts and is one of two Republicans on the partisan January 6 committee.

“The Wyoming poll found that the majority of voters disagreed with Cheney’s decision to serve on the January 6 committee (63%), and thought her opposition to Trump hurt her ability to represent Wyoming (61%),” Fox News pointed out about the poll. “And 54% said Cheney’s service on the select committee investigating the January 6 attacks made them less likely to vote for her.”

The Fox News report added, “Cheney has tried to convince Democrats in Wyoming to vote for her in the Republican primary to gain support, a move that Hageman’s campaign characterized as a ‘desperate’ move to hold on to power.”

The Wyoming primary elections is scheduled to be held on August 16, which is less than one month away.

