RINO Romney Right This Time, The Trump Train Cannot Be Stopped

RINO Mitt Romney is probably one of the biggest Trump haters that isn’t a Democrat, with only Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger getting anywhere close to Romney’s immense and absurd Trump hatred.

Despite all Romney has done to try and stop Teflon Don, The Trump Trains is as unstoppable as ever and Romney was forced to make a humiliating admission about that to Politico, saying that not only is Trump unstoppable, but that those who get in his way tend to get blasted to bits by the MAGA movement, according to Politico’s report.



Politico wrote about their conversation, “While Romney twice voted to convict Trump in impeachment trials, speaking out against him more than any other sitting GOP Senator, the Utah Republican also concluded that anyone who argues against the former president is fading away and is not tethered to reality.”



In the recent interview with Politico, Romney said, “I don’t delude myself into thinking I have a big swath of the Republican Party. It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So, if he wants to become the nominee in 2024, I think he’s very likely to achieve that.”



If anyone would know, RINO Romney would. As the premier Trump hater in the GOP, he receives quite a bit of flack from real conservatives, with the Media’s reporting that things have gotten so bad for Romney that he tries to disguise himself when leaving his house in Florida.



A Trump bid in 2024 would likely mean more of Romney trying to go incognito while on vacation in Florida, where he has a vacation home in Palm Beach. According to the new book ‘This Will Not Pass,’ authored by reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Romney has regularly worn hats while out and about in Florida, in an effort not to be recognized by MAGA fans.



The Trump Train is unstoppable, no matter how many foolish RINOs get in his way, as he has a unique ability to just blow them off the tracks.



Even without Trump in office, his train is still rolling and he’s still highly influential, mainly due to his hold on the MAGA base and the effect that his endorsements can have on races where the MAGA contingent is strong.



Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) said in commenting on Trump, “There’s never been an endorsement in American history that has the political punch that President Trump’s endorsement has.”



And indeed Jordan is right, as most recently in Ohio, where J.D. Vance dominated the GOP primary election for the open Senate seat, brushing aside the Conservative, Inc. candidate that Ted Cruz had backed after being buoyed by a critical Trump endorsement, as clear a sign an any that the GOP base still stands on the side of Trump and his favored sons.



Even though there are occasional races that don’t go Trump’s way, such as the gubernatorial primary in Georgia, where RINO Brian Kemp is beating the Trump-backed David Perdue, Trump’s grip on the party is generally tight, and Romney is, for once, right, Trump can’t be stopped!

