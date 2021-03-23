RINO! Marco Rubio’s INSANE Red Flag Bill Would Allow “Temporary” Firearm Confiscation and Delay Due Process

Does it shock anyone that the man that’s been a RINO (Republican in Name Only) his entire career is now sponsoring a bill that would allow for “temporary” firearm confiscations? It shouldn’t, this is just par for the course for the GOP establishment that don’t give a damn about their voters.

Marco Rubio’s bill S.292 would lure states into creating their own Extreme Risk Protection Orders like they already have in Florida, by offering them federal grants to get started on the process.

Just like that, you’ll be paying for your own gun confiscations, sounds great right? That’s how the government uses your taxpayer dollars against you.

Of course, Rubio’s bill is co-sponsored by the other Florida Senator GOP RINO Rick Scott, R-FLA.

Let’s not forget that when Scott was the governor of Florida, he signed the largest and most sweeping gun control bill that the State of Florida had ever seen. Floridians are still dealing with the aftermath of that awful bill.

Rubio’s new bill allows the petitioner, also known as a “law enforcement officer” or a “family member, household member, or someone who has a child with the gun owner, a current or former boyfriend/girlfriend, or anyone who lived with the gun owner in the past year, to tell the court that the gun owner, “poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or herself or others.”

Just like that, a jaded ex-wife or lover can get your gun rights taken away. Nothing to do with facts, dealing in strictly emotions because of Rubio’s bill.

The best part about all of this? The gun owner has no right to attend this hearing and, therefore, no ability to even defend themselves. You can’t even make this up anymore America.

This is a secret hearing, Stalin-like if you will. Just like the secret tribunals held in the former Soviet Union, or perhaps even worse those held in 1930’s Germany and Italy.

All the legal evidence they need with this new bill is that there is “clear and convincing evidence” that you will become a thread “in the near future.” You see, now they are predicting your future outcomes, exciting I know.

So when you look at our laws, our constitution, and how everyone has a right to a fair and speedy trial. The right to remain silent, the right to representation. Well not with Senator Rubio’s bill.

After they confiscate your guns, the court will then schedule a hearing within 14 days. This hearing though you’ll be able to actually attend and defend yourself. If you don’t show up and defend yourself by offering “clear and convincing evidence,” the court can extend its no-guns order for up to a year.

This isn’t the first time that little Marco tried to pass this horrendous bill. He also tried to pass it in 2018, and it failed because the bill never got a vote. Now with the Democrats in charge, they’ll usher this through on the backs of bipartisanship and unity. You just wait.

