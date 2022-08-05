RINO Dick Cheney Calls President Trump a ‘Coward’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has emerged from the ashes and delivered a stunning rebuke of President Donald J. Trump, calling him a “coward.”

He made the comments during a campaign advertisement that he filmed for his daughter who is losing by nearly 25 points in the latest Wyoming polls. Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been on the warpath against President Trump leading the sham January 6 committee.

Cheney is at what looks to be the end of her career as Republicans and Conservatives are working overtime to make sure she doesn’t win re-election in November.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the frail-looking former vice president said.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” he continued.

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it,” Cheney said. “Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.”

Watch below:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...