RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY CIRCUS TO MAKE A COMEBACK WITHOUT ANIMALS

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced on Wednesday that they will make a comeback with their entertainment company, but without animals.



The announcement was made by showrunners on the Today Show, that the famous circus, known for, and often criticized for its acts with elephants, lions, and tigers, but will be returning without animals.



Juliette Feld Grossman, a producer for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Circus confirmed the news to Today. “We will not be touring animals. Instead, the family-owned company will put on a revamped Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus with a number of death-defying and awe-inspiring human feats.



Grossman continued, “After holding auditions around the world, the circus chose 75 talented performers out of the hundreds who auditioned for the new show.”



“What we are seeing is a huge demand for people. To be In person and to see things that are real. I’ve been part of Ringling my whole life, and now we’re excited to make that real for everybody else,” Grossman added.



In a statement from Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, said, “That’s the past, and the great thing is that we’ve had a blank piece of paper to reimagine about the future of the circus show.”



Feldman continued, “Future performances, part of a comeback tour next fall (2023), will feature a live interaction show called ‘The Greatest Show On Earth,’ which will offer incredible feats that push the limits of human potential and create jaw-dropping moments.”



“As passionate stewards of Ringling, we are committed to creating a lifestyle brand that connects with families and sparks real fun 365 day a year through live performances, digital content, consumer products, school curricula, youth circus arts programs, and more,” Feld continued.



“We are innovating all aspects of the live show and modernizing the franchise to create an engaging property that is built for today’s families and will last another 150 years.”



The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down in 2017 after 146 years, citing the high price of putting on the show, waning popularity, and pressures from animal rights activists.

