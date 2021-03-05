RIDICULOUS: Mom Asks Little Boy to Leave Public Park Because She Wants Girls-Only Playtime

We truly wish that this story was a parody, but unfortunately it’s not. This is an older story, but with everything happening with the cancel culture crowd in 2021, it’s time to rehash this story a bit.

A little girl’s mom received a reality check from the Washington Post advice columnist Carolyn Has, after she felt justified excluding a little boy from a public playground.

The anonymous mom wrote to Hax about her “playground drama.” She and other moms of daughters and unofficially claimed that a local playground was their girls-only meetup place at a set time each week.

Then the unthinkable happened. A strange mother brought her son to the public park and let him slide, swing, and play during their supposed special time.

The girl’s mom then had the nerve to ask the mom of the boy to leave and was shocked when women seemed livid they were at the park.

“If she comes back, is there a better way I can approach her? This has been such a sweet time for moms and daughters and having a boy there is naturally going to change things. We live in a world where boys get everything and girls are left with the crumbs, and I would think this mom would realize that, but she seems to think her son is entitled to crash this girls-only time. I know I can’t legally keep her from a public park, but can I appeal to her better nature?” the mom asked Hax.

The advice columnist had heard enough, and unloaded.

“How dare a grown adult justify stomping on the feelings of a child. Using it as some sore of “cosmic correction,” in the male-female balance is despicable, she said.

The little boy does not feel entitled to anything other than playtime at a PUBLIC park.

“If you’re going to accuse anyone of being “entitled,” then ask yourself who was claiming possession of public space for her own purposes,” Hax wrote, adding if the mother wants a girls-only playdate, she can do so on private property.

“Goddess help us all,” said Hax.

