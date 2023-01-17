RIDICULOUS: Iowa vs Northwestern Basketball Game Canceled Due to Covid, Even Though Kids Don’t Have to Miss Class if they are Covid Positive

This is an article, with a strong opinion. If you’re easily offended, you’ll want to leave now.

The idiots who are running the shit show in the Big Ten Conference have canceled the Iowa vs Northwestern game due to Covid. Folks, this isn’t 2020, this is 2023, and it’s moronic.

Kids do not even have to miss school in elementary school If they test positive with Covid-19, so why in the hell are they canceling a basketball game with finely tuned athletes?

This is the dumbest shit we've seen in quite sometime… Kids don't even have to Miss School if they are Covid positive… I'm a dad with two daughters who are 15 and 8…



STOP THIS NONSENSE… STOP IT RIGHT NOW!! https://t.co/xKWrBFytXn — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 17, 2023

This is quite literally one of the dumbest moments in American history and sports, that this fiasco, sham and stunt is still ongoing, but here we are. People have to call it out, and people have to stop this insanity.

Wednesday’s game vs Northwestern will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options.

Pat Ford, Senior Sports writer for Sports Illustrated and college basketball guru broke the news on Twitter moments ago.

Here’s an unwelcome flashback: Iowa-Northwestern hoops game scheduled for Wednesday is canceled due to COVID issues with the Wildcats.

Per Iowa release, the schools will work with the Big Ten on potential rescheduling, but it might not happen.

Folks, it’s a cold, a strong flu at best. There are therapeutics out there from Ivermectin to Budesonide to Hydroxychloroquine, or here’s an idea. How about start eating healthy and exercising, taking vitamins, and loading up on Vitamin A,B,C,D,E, Zinc, and Quercitin? Maybe a little NAC600?

It’s unbelievable how stupid our society has become isn’t it? God help us.

