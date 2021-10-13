RIDICULOUS: Hunter Biden’s Artwork Goes for $75K Each at LA Show, Buyers Withheld from Public

The Democrats will call it capitalism, but those with functioning brains will call it money laundering. That’s right, Hunter Biden’s artwork which he has no experience with is selling for $75,000 each at a recent LA show.

What makes this even more ridiculous, is the White House will not let anyone know who the buyers are, in an effort they claim is to protect the President’s son Hunter.

At least five pieces sold, and lawyers have started vetting potential patrons who plan to attend the upcoming show. The pieces sold at an Oct. 1 “pop up” presentation in Los Angeles.

The buyers’ identities are unknown, nor is it known if more pieces sold after the presentation, The New York Postreported.

“But most of those allowed to buy works are long-term, private collectors with the gallery,” a source familiar with the sale said.

As I mentioned when I started this article, how ethical is this that you can’t know who bought it, how many were sold, etc. The White House is completely money laundering for Hunter Biden, and it’s sickening.

White House officials crafted an agreement under which the purchases of the artwork would remain confidential, even from the artist himself they claim.

Hunter Biden’s attendance at the Los Angeles event came despite the White House previously saying that he would not know the identities of potential buyers.

The White House agreement crafted was that Hunter Biden wouldn't know the buyers, so Biden showing up at the art selling even in LA to sell his artwork and meet buyers is against their own agreement..



These people are criminals in every meaning of the word.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 13, 2021

The New York gallery owner, George Berges, agreed to reject any offer he deems suspicious or that come in over the asking price, The Washington Post reported. A team of lawyers have worked to vet anyone who plans to attend the Soho gallery showing, though, it is not clear who hired the lawyers.

Some of Biden’s artwork has listed for as high as $500,000.

“The whole thing is a really bad idea,” former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter told The Washington Post. “The initial reaction a lot of people are going to have is that he’s capitalizing on being the son of a president and wants people to give him a lot of money.”

Painter, who served in George W. Bush’s administration, said the recent sales are evidence that the “veil-of-secrecy” approach “is not happening.”

Thanks to our friends at Fox News for contributing to this article.

