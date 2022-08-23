RIDICULOUS: Dennis Rodman Heading to Russia to Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA Hall of Famer and friend of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Dennis Rodman is headed to Russia to try to free Brittney Griner according to the legendary NBA player.

Rodman has developed relationships with Vladimir Putin in recents years as well as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, among others. His goal, to try to help free Brittney Griner.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News over the weekend, without divulging whether the international blessing came from United States or Russia officials. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Russia is busy in its conquest of a full-scale invasion and is in the process of taking over the entire Ukraine, which used to be part of the old Soviet Union, and the Russians are winning bigly now as the tide has turned and they’ve taken almost half of the Ukraine so far.

Get $250 OFF a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply from My Patriot Supply Today!

Obviously the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for American citizens in Russia, along with those pondering a trip to Moscow.

Earlier this month, Griner received a 9-year prison sentence after she broke the law and took weed to Russia and plead guilty to drug possession charges and smuggling. Griner was caught at a Russian airport with a vaporizer and multiple cartridges containing hashish oil. It’s weed folks, it’s drugs, she broke the law, this is ridiculous.

She’s also a nobody. Less than 306,000 people watched the WNBA per week. There are 333+ million people in the United States of America. Do the math, that means .000000001% of the United States population even knew who this idiot stick was.

Rodman a legend with the Pistons and Bulls holds five NBA Championships. Pistons (1989 and 1990) and Bulls 1996-1998.

Both Putin and Kim have stated they are fans of Rodman’s basketball acumen and capacity for entertaining audiences. In 2014 Rodman referred to Putin as “cool as F**k.”

I personally think that Biden is an idiot stick, I also think that Griner is an idiot stick. I do however respect Dennis Rodman’s ability to bridge gaps, and he’s a Trump supporter. Let’s see what happens, we’ll keep you posted.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...