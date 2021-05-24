Ridiculous: Civil Rights Group Sues Donald J. Trump for Using Term ‘China Virus’

Well just when you thought liberal groups couldn’t get any more ignorant and pathetic here we go again. Now a civil rights group has decided to sue the 45th President of the United States for calling COVID-19 the China Virus.

This comes as the media is now calling variations of the disease The British, Indian, South African, and Brazilian variants, because they are never consistent.

“The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community,” TMZ reported.

“Trump’s getting sued by the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition … and they’re pissed over him constantly referring to COVID-19 as ‘Chinese virus,’ ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung Flu’ while he was in office,’ TMZ said.

“According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the CACRC claims Trump’s use of the derogatory terms contributed to the recent rise in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans … and they claim he should have known better,” it said.

The non-profit group filed the lawsuit Thursday in the Southern District of New York and claimed that Trump caused its members “emotional distress.”

“Defendant’s extreme and outrageous conduct indeed has caused members of the Plaintiff organization, and to a large extent Asian Americans, emotional distress, and resulted in an unmistakable rising up trend of racial violence against Chinese Americans and Asian Americans from New York to California,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit is asking for $1 for every American of Asian or Pacific Island heritage which would be a total of $22.9 million in damages.

“The truth matters, words have consequences … especially from those in powerful and influential positions,” it said.



“Against the well-published WHO [World Health Organization] guidelines and the repeated advices from health officials of his own administration, Defendant intentionally repeated those defamatory words to serve his own personal and political interest with an astonishing level of actual malice and negligence, hence severely injuring the Chinese/Asian Americans communities in the process.”

