RIDICULOUS: Alleged New York Christmas Tree Fire Suspect Free on Bail…

Craig Tamanaha, the suspect who allegedly set fire to the Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan, outside the News Corporation building, was released without bail on Wednesday, December 8, the same day of the fire, the Post reported. The News Corporation building houses Fox News, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal.



Tamanaha was charges with various misdemeanors including arson, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, after allegedly setting the tree on fire. Courts are prohibited from setting bail for defendants charged with misdemeanors, except for criminal contempt or sex offenses, under New York’s bail reform legislation, which took effect at the beginning of 2020.



Tamanaha, 49, is known to police and is homeless with a history of drug abuse, his father Richard Tamanaha, of Hawaii, told the Post. “I can’t control him. Mentally, he’s not all there,” Richard Tamanaha said.



NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Craig Tamanaha “has a series of low-level arrests and drug arrests,” in an interview on WPIX radio. “He was issued some earlier this year, some appearance tickets and didn’t come back to court, which unfortunately is something we see all too often. He also has some low-level arrests out of state, I believe it’s Texas.”



On Thursday, Fox News replaced the 50-foot-tall artificial tree that was destroyed when Tamanaha set it ablaze. The tree is just outside Fox headquarters at Fox Square.



“This has become a new wonderful tradition of Fox Square over the last three years,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a message to employees. “We are currently planning on a lighting ceremony for the new tree and will send those details once we have them.” It was rumored there may be an on-air lighting of the replacement tree.

