RFK Jr: “I Will Prosecute Any Official Who Engaged in Criminal Wrongdoing During the Pandemic… Not Retribution, but Justice!”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making bold statements like his father and uncle, and it’s resonating with voters across the nation.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told the standing-room-only crowd, “I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

“…My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and over my throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country. To commoditize our children, our purple mountain’s majesty, to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs. To strip mine our assets, to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war.”

In a series of posts and tweets, the son of Robert F Kennedy has now threatened to prosecute any government official who engaged in wrong doing during the pandemic.

Check out his statements below:

“It is dawning on mainstream figures like Anthony Fauci that their Covid policies were a public health disaster. Lots of us are angry about the mandates, the lockdowns, the censorship, the insanity. But we need to avoid the toxic quagmire of retribution and blame and focus on ensuring this never happens again. Clean up the regulatory agencies, get corporate money out of public health, and guarantee free, open, uncensored public and scientific discourse.

“Of course, officials who betrayed the public trust must not be allowed to hold power. I will remove them from their positions and, if laws were broken, my attorney general will prosecute.

“Just to be clear, I will prosecute any official who engaged in criminal wrongdoing during the pandemic. Corrupt individuals are a small part of the problem. Our agencies have been captured by corporate power, but the vast majority of their staff are decent people. We need to get corporate influence out of *all* regulatory agencies so that they can serve the people honestly.“Not retribution, but justice! As President, I will direct my attorney general to investigate and prosecute every person who knowingly defrauded or deceived the American public about the safety and efficacy of medical products and I will obtain justice and compensation for every American who was injured or suffered the death of family members from those actions. As a presidential candidate, I’ll continue to expose corruption to obtain justice for the injured.

On Tuesday, RFK Jr. discussed his plans to hold them accountable in an interview with Kim Iversen.

“I’ll bring the medical journals … into the Justice Department as soon as I appoint an AG, and I’ll say to them “You guys are part of a racketeering syndicate … We are gonna sue you both civilly for damages and criminally”” said RFK Jr.

Watch the full interview below:

