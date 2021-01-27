REVEALED: Here Are The Five Republican Senators Who Will Vote To Convict Trump

The Democrat dream of a conviction of now-former President Donald J. Trump died on Tuesday after 45 Republican senators agreed that the Pelosi-Schumer impeachment was unconstitutional.

Credit Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky for his masterful gambit of introducing a motion to force a vote on the constitutionality of impeaching a man who no longer holds public office and is a private citizen.

While Paul’s motion was defeated by a 55-45 margin, by getting Republicans on record now, he smoked out the rats who will join Democrats in voting to convict Trump after the upcoming Senate sham trial.

The five names are familiar ones:

Mitt Romney of Utah, Maine’s Susan Collins, Nebraska’s Ben Sasse, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, a state that was rife with voting irregularities in an election that millions view as illegitimate.

Noticeably absent from the list is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who had been sending mixed signals and without his support, the partisan lynching isn’t going anywhere.

It is no coincidence that the five Never Trumpers are the ones who have regularly been given a media soapbox for their sniping at the former POTUS.

Senator Paul took to Twitter to spike the ball that “This ‘trial’ is dead on arrival in the Senate.”

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order.



45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional.



That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process.



This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Via Fox News, “Rand Paul calls Trump impeachment trial ‘dead on arrival’ after 45 GOP senators vote against it”:

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul declared former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial “dead on arrival” on Tuesday after 45 Senate Republicans voted against holding the proceeding, viewing it as unconstitutional.

Rand, a Kentucky Republican, had called for a procedural vote regarding holding a trial, claiming the Senate shouldn’t address the article of impeachment against Trump filed by the House this month because Trump is now out of office.

If a trial were to proceed, Trump would become the first former president to face an impeachment trial.

In Paul’s view, the votes of 45 Republicans against holding a trial proved his point – and likely rendered any upcoming trial to be moot.

“If you voted that it was unconstitutional, how in the world would you ever vote to convict somebody for this?” Paul told reporters after the vote, according to Politico. “This vote indicates it’s over. The trial is all over.”

Paul added in a Twitter message that the vote showed the House’s impeachment case – charging Trump with “inciting an insurrection” in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol – was “dead on arrival.”

During Senator Paul’s tour de force of a speech, he laid bare the hypocrisy of Democrats and the five “Republican” turncoats for their double-standard on political violence.

Sen. Rand Paul:



"No Democrat will honestly ask whether Bernie Sanders incited the shooter that nearly killed Steve Scalise."



"No Democrat will ask whether Maxine Waters incited violence when she literally told her supporters" to confront Trump officials in public. pic.twitter.com/ytDKsscxgh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2021

Paul is referring to the horrific 2017 incident when a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter who was driven to a murderous rage by liberal media opened fire on the GOP congressional baseball team when they gathered to practice on a beautiful June morning in D.C.

Fortunately for the Republicans including Paul, Bernie-bro James Hodgkinson was taken out by police officers who exchanged fire with the shooter whose murderous mission failed but not before Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was severely wounded.

While it’s too late to call off the scheduled trail after Pelosi sent her motley crew of impeachment managers on their televised walk of shame to carry the article to the Senate, the entire exercise will be one of futility that serves no agenda but the one of those seeking to divide Americans against each other.

