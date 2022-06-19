RESURGENCE: NRA Pledges to Fight Any New Gun Control Policies in America

The NRA has apparently woken from its long slumber on actually fighting for gun rights and now, as the gun control wolves bay at the door and numerous weak-kneed and spaghetti-spined Republicans consider backing down to Democrats and agreeing to gun control proposals, is waking up and pledging to fight any gun control bills that the legislature attempts to ram through.

The gun rights organization did so in a series of tweets on Sunday that were a response to the recently announced Senate framework, explaining that while the NRA won’t take a stance on a framework, it will fight back hard against gun control bills saying:

(1/3) The NRA is committed to real solutions to help stop violence in our communities. We encourage our elected officials to provide more resources to secure our schools, to fix our severely broken mental health system and support law enforcement.

(2/3) As is our policy, the NRA does not take positions on “frameworks.” We will make our position known when the full text of the bill is available for review.

(3/3) NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protection & efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves/loved ones into this or any other legislation.

The NRA’ statement seems particularly tailored to the framework released by the “bipartisan” group of RINO’s and Democrats, one that mainly focuses on widely supported mental health measures but takes the radical step of supporting red flag laws.

A group of senators, including Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, announced on Sunday that they had come to an agreement on a “commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country.”

As a reminder, when announcing the framework on Twitter, Senator Chris Murphy declared that it included, among other things:

2/ Major funding to help states pass and implement crisis intervention orders (red flag laws) that will allow law enforcement to temporarily take dangerous weapons away from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

[ … ]

6/ Enhanced background check for under 21-year-old gun buyers and a short pause to conduct the check. Young buyers can get the gun only after the enhanced check is completed.

It is those two provisions to which the NRA was likely referring in the third tweet in its thread, in which it pledged to fight gun control policies or initiatives that would override constitutional due process.

The support for red flags laws is particularly concerning to gun rights supporters, as those laws give the government the power to seize individual’s weapons without the due process if he or she is deemed dangerous by the state.

Though such laws would undoubtedly be useful in dealing with crazy people that could commit acts of violence, many fear that they would also be used to seize the firearms possessed by dissidents, particularly those that strongly and vocally oppose the left’s cultural agenda.

Therefore, the NRA won’t take an open stance on the framework, its third tweet was a message that while it might not oppose the mental health portions of the framework, it will fight back hard against red flag laws that would give the government the power to seize guns without due process.

