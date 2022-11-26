Resurfaced Photo of 20-Year-Old Nancy Pelosi with JFK at His Inaugural Ball in 1961 Stuns Internet

A resurfaced photographed of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing with President John F. Kennedy at his inaugural ball in January of 1961 has resurfaced again online and it has stunned the internet. It’s also brought some great humorous comments to light on just now long she’s been in politics.

Pelosi who is 82-years-old, has also shared the picture before. She posted it on Facebook back in January of 2011, writing, “50 years ago today, I was a young Trinity College student standing outside in the sunlit cold, listening to a young President’s inaugural call to ‘the energy, the faith, the devotion…that will light our country and all who serve it.'”

Some users on social media where having fun with her very long political career.

“Now do the picture of her with her and Abraham Lincoln at the theater,” the top comment said.

“God our politicians are f’ing dinosaurs,” another user wrote.“

“Show me a pic that tells me she’s been in politics for too long without saying it in a caption,” another person added.

Pelosi has served in Congress as a representative from California since 1987, the daughter of a rich Baltimore business man and former Mayor of Baltimore Thomas D’Alesandro Jr, she grew up in the world of politics and power.

Pelosi and the Democrats lost the house, and the current GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is making his play and is expected to be the next House Speaker, putting an end to Pelosi’s long and storied career in politics. 35 years in Congress is long enough, don’t you think?

Pelosi can be seen in this photo below attending JFK’s inaugural ball back in January of 1961.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...