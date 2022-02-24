Resignation of Trump Prosecutors DERAILS Trump Organization Investigation in New York

Two lead prosecutors involved in a long-running criminal investigation ​of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, and his business practices, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson for the office said on Wednesday, raising questions over the future of the probe.

The two prosecutors, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, said they did so because the new district attorney, Alvin Bragg told them “he had doubts about moving forward with a case” against Trump, the New York Times reported. Many U.S. media outlets are saying the resignations throw the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into doubt.



The inquiry by Manhattan prosecutors into the operations of Trump and the Trump Organization has been among the most dangerous of the many legal perils he has faced. The investigation began in August of 2018 under the former district attorney Cyrus Vance and has continued under incumbent Alvin Bragg.



Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the case, and has called the investigation a politically motivated “witch hunt.”



Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, called the departures a sign that Bragg would not bring criminal charges against the former president, though nothing was official.



Fischetti did say, “In my mind the case is over. There’s no question in my mind that they did it because there wasn’t a case that they could prove, and there was no purpose in them staying there any longer.”

Neither the Trump Organization nor its lawyer Alan Futerfas immediately responded to requests for comment.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...