Republicans Continue to Vow They Will Investigate Biden’s Business Dealings if they Retake House/Senate in 2022 Midterms

Could the long train of abuses perpetrated against Team Trump and the rest of the right by Biden and his pack of leftist hacks finally have prodded Congressional Republicans into looking for ways to actually strike back against the far left and teach it a lesson it won’t forget?

It looks like it might happen, as the normally reserved and RINO-like Kevin McCarthy (CA) recently attacked Biden and his business dealings in a scathing op-ed for the New York Post, pledging to investigate Biden and all that he and Hunter were up to, namely the manner in which they and the rest of the Biden family profited off of his name.

Setting up that pledge by reciting all that Biden has been up to, McCarthy, after a long recitation of what Big Tech, the intel agencies, and legacy media did to crush the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop, spoke out.

McCarthy stated, “Congressional Republicans’ investigations to date have found Biden family members used their connections with Joe to enrich themselves through expectations of access and promises about what a Biden administration might do.”

McCarthy continued, “We’ve pursued these threads despite Democrats’ refusal to cooperate. We’ve made almost 100 requests for information relating to Biden family schemes. Many, including every request made to the Biden administration, have been ignored.”

But McCarthy then, after describing all the things that Hunter Biden and Slow Joe Biden did, went beyond what most Republicans do. He didn’t stop at complaining about how unfair or unjust it is that Trump has been so persecuted while Biden as gotten off without even a slap on the wrist.

Instead, McCarthy took the “yuge” step of pledging an investigation into Hunter Biden and Slow Joe Biden at the end of his op-ed.

McCarthy declared, “We have uncovered some answers, but many questions remain. In November, the American people will decide whether they accept being told what information they are allowed to know by a colluding media, including who is make policy decisions for this country and for whose interests. A Republican majority will be committed to uncovering the facts the Democrats, Big Tech and the legacy media have suppressed.

Believe it or not, McCarthy isn’t the only powerful Republican pledging to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden for what they were so obviously up to. Senator Ron Johnston (WI) has as well, commenting, “Going after all of the different issues and people involved will be “like a mosquito in a nudist colony. It’s a target-rich environment.”

At this time, it is unknow whether such an investigation will actually happen, however, is unclear. McCarthy, Johnson, and all the others can say whatever they want, but actually investigating the Biden family will require a strong majority that the Crenshaws and Romneys of the GOP can’t ruin by being “principled” and obstinate, and the normally cautious and scared GOP will have to get involved in the bare-knuckled brawl that such an investigation will almost certainly bring.

