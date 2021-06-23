REPUBLICANS BLOCK ‘FOR THE PEOPLE ACT,’ DEMS ELECTION REFORM BILL

On Tuesday, Republicans blocked the Senate from moving forward on a sweeping elections reform bill known as the ‘For the People Act,’ that was a top priority for congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden, who said after the vote, “This fight is far from over.”



Even though Democrats were able to stay unified, after Joe Manchin (D-WVA), voted with his Party, a victory presenting a unified front from the Democrats. Manchin had a change of mind after visiting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who evidently was able to win last minute support from him.



Still, the Democrats 50 votes in favor fell 10 short of the 60 needed under Senate rules to advance legislation. Vice-President Kamala Harris, whom Biden has tasked with getting voting rights reform passed, presided in her role as president of the Senate and announced the 50-50 final vote, which represented the Democratic defeat. All GOP senators voted no.



Afterward, Harris told reporters, “When we’re talking about the right to vote, it is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern. This is about the American people’s right to vote, unfettered. The fight is not over.”



Immediately after the announcement, Schumer took the floor to blast Republicans. “Once again, Senate Republicans have signed their names in the ledger of history alongside Donald Trump, the big lie, and voter suppression to enduring disgrace,” he said.



Schumer continued, “We have several serious options for how to reconsider this issue and advance legislation to combat voter suppression, we are going to explore every last one of our options.”



Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters before the vote, “What this is really about is an effort of the federal government to take over the way we conduct elections in this country. It is a solution in search of a problem. And so finally today we will put an end to it here in the Senate.”



