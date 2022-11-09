News

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott Wins Re-Election, as Beto Bombs

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Republican Incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a quick and decisive victory over Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday night as Texans refuse to have their state turn into a hellhole like Democrats wanted.

This will be Abbot’s third term as Texas Governor.

Texas are telling Beto he’s not welcome, after he lost to Cruise in 2018 in the U.S. Senate, politics might not be in Beto’s vocabulary anymore.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Declared WINNER in Arkansas Governor’s Race to Become First Female Governor in State’s History

Flustered Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Lead Before ‘Dramatic’ Overnight Comeback for Democrats

Florida and Missouri Officials RESIST DOJ Poll Monitoring at Election Sites

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ashley Stuart
Ashley Stuart
3 hours ago

Google paying a wonderful profit from homegrown 6850USD per week, this is marvelous a year past I was laid-off in an absolutely horrendous monetary framework. “w many thank you google consistently for gift the ones rules and by and by it’s miles my obligation to pay and rate it with one and all ..
legitimate here I began … … … .. http://www.richsalaries4u.blogspot.com/

0
Reply