Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott Wins Re-Election, as Beto Bombs

Republican Incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a quick and decisive victory over Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday night as Texans refuse to have their state turn into a hellhole like Democrats wanted.
This will be Abbot’s third term as Texas Governor.
Texas are telling Beto he’s not welcome, after he lost to Cruise in 2018 in the U.S. Senate, politics might not be in Beto’s vocabulary anymore.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go
Google paying a wonderful profit from homegrown 6850USD per week, this is marvelous a year past I was laid-off in an absolutely horrendous monetary framework. “w many thank you google consistently for gift the ones rules and by and by it’s miles my obligation to pay and rate it with one and all ..
legitimate here I began … … … .. http://www.richsalaries4u.blogspot.com/