Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott Wins Re-Election, as Beto Bombs

Republican Incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered a quick and decisive victory over Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday night as Texans refuse to have their state turn into a hellhole like Democrats wanted.

This will be Abbot’s third term as Texas Governor.

BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Greg Abbott will remain in the Governor’s mansion for a third term. He defeats high-profile Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. https://t.co/4zyNWFbTBM pic.twitter.com/EmyNsi8HBd — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2022

Texas are telling Beto he’s not welcome, after he lost to Cruise in 2018 in the U.S. Senate, politics might not be in Beto’s vocabulary anymore.

