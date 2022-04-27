Republican Governors in 26 States Create ‘Border Strike Force’ to Combat Failed Biden Administrations Wide Open Border

Last week in a news release, twenty-six Republican governors announced the formation of the “American Governors’ Border Strike Force” aimed at combating the Biden created open border crisis.



A problem that our founders did not clearly address in the founding documents is what our states could do to protect their citizens when the Executive Branch fails to fulfill its role or duty by not protecting the borders of the nation.



With the Biden administration not enforcing immigration laws, millions upon millions of illegal aliens and migrants have walked across our borders, taking residence in states throughout the nation. A new record of 221,203 illegal alien apprehensions was recorded in March. That was a 33% increase from the previous year.



In their news release, the 26 governors said they have had enough. The creation of the “American Governors Border Strike Force” announcement said they intend to combat the Biden made open border policy crisis.



The “American Governors’ Border Strike Force’s” creation was led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The task force’s goal is to “disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations taking advantage of the chaos Joe Biden has created along the southern border,” according to the new release.



The news release in their announcement said, “The new “American Governors’ Border Strike Force” will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states.”



In continuance of the release it said, “Biden’s reckless immigration policies and the lack of adequate federal resources have caused an unprecedented increase in criminal operations along the southern border and in communities across the country. Every state is a border state, dealing with the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into states across America. Republican governors have repeatedly stepped up to fill the void with state National Guard and state law enforcement reinforcements in Texas and Arizona, and an effort last year to request a meeting with Biden to offer 10 policy solutions that could immediately relieve the crisis at the border.”



Signatures of the members of the new American Governors’ Border Stike Force include Governors Doug Ducey (AZ), Gregg Abbott (TX) ,Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavey (AK), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds, (LA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parsons (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Dough Burgum (ND), Mike Dewine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC) Kristi Norm (SD), Bill Lee, (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).



This is a great first step for these states to collectively try to fight against the intentional flooding of their states with foreign nationals, by an administration not fulfilling its Constitutional duty to protect the borders of our nation.

