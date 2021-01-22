Republican Congressman Says You Should Only Get $1400 Stimulus Check if You Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

A Republican Congressman says instead of sending stimulus checks out, you should have to get the vaccine for Covid-19 in order to receive your check. Yup, the GOP is corrupt, stupid, immoral, and absolutely out of whack with their base and Americans.

Who is this knucklehead you might ask, it’s none other than Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers. Not to be confused with the old man on Family Guy, but who’s keeping score at this point anyway?

That’s right, this mental midget says that every qualifying American, direct payments should only go to people who receive the coronavirus vaccine. You know, the same vaccine that’s literally killed hundreds already, as well as given people severe side effects. From a virus with a 99% survival rate if you’re under the age of 70..

“I hope the administration will look at this option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 — and that’s herd immunity,” Stivers said.

So why these clowns keep their $200,000 jobs, don’t have to stay locked down, and rule over you with an iron fist, now they want to tell you that you can only get the $1,400 of YOUR money if you do what THEY SAY!

Tired of this yet America? Don’t worry Stivers, we’ll be primarying your ass in 2022. Your political career is officially over.

