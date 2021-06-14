Reporter Who Broke Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Found Dead in Alabama

The journalist who broke the historic story of former President Bill Clinton meeting on the tarmac with then-Attorney General Loretta Lunch was found dead on Saturday morning, according to police.

The meeting took place in 2016 when Clinton was running for President and things were heating up about corruption, deleted emails, Russia, and other issues.

The body of 45-year-old Christopher Sign, a news anchor for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham was discovered by Hoover police and fire personnel at around 8 a.m. after a 911 call about a person down in a residence in Alabama.

Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said Sign’s death is being investigated as a suicide, the report added.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing,” ABC 33/40 Vice President and General Manager Eric Land said in a statement.

Sign, from the Dallas, Texas area played football at the University of Alabama and became an Emmy-award winning reporter, earned national headlines when he revealed the meeting between Clinton and Lynch back on June 27, 2016 at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport.

The meeting came at a time when the FBI was investigating the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized use of an email server and the presidential election where she was the Democratic candidate.

The meeting took place just days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced the bureau would not recommend charges for Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton’s wife, for her emails that were deleted and stored on a private server against government policy.

Comey called her handling of classified information, “extremely careless.”

Lynch then said in a July 1, 2016, interview that she would not recuse herself from the Clinton email investigation but that she would accept the recommendation of the career agents and prosecutors who conducted it.

This is a developing story.

