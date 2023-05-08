REPORT SHOWS IRS HAS SPENT OVER $10 MILLION ON GUNS AND AMMO SINCE 2020

According to the New York Post on May 2, and citing an Open the Books report, the IRS has spent $10 million on firearms, ammunition, and “military-style gear” since 2020.

Here are some of the purchases made by the IRS since 2020, as specified by Open the Books:

$2.3 million on duty ammunition

$1.2 million on ballistic shields, plus another $1.3 million on ‘various other gear for criminal investigation agents” – very non-transparent description

$474,000 on Smith & Wesson rifles

$467,000 on duty tactical lighting

$463,000 on Baretta 1301 tactical shotguns

$354,000 on tactical gear bags

267,000 on ballistic helmets

$243,000 on body armor vests

The agency also purchased “3,000 units of optics-compatible tactical holsters for weapons with optical sights and weapons lighting systems.”

Open the Books shows the agency has spent a total of $35.2 million on guns, ammo, and gear since 2006.

On August 10, 2022, Breitbart News reported that an IRS job listing for Criminal investigation Special Agents stressed that applicants must “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force” in order to carry out their duties.

On April 27, 2023, Breitbart News noted the IRS was hiring armed agents to fill vacancies in all 50 states.

