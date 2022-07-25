REPORT: Russia Exported Record 8.2 Million Tons of Oil to China in May and Now Expects an Additional $14.4 Billion in Additional Oil/Gas Revenues in 2022

As reports come out, it’s just more and more proof that the tough talk and bolstering of the Biden administration is just that, talk. They’ve literally made Russia stronger than ever before, and this new report shows it.

Russia according to sources exported a record 8.2 million tons of oil to China in May.

That amounts to 1.98 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 1.59 million bpd in April, according to Chinese customs data cited by the news agency.

Russia displaced Saudi Arabia as the top crude oil supplier for China, the world’s biggest importer…

Russia last topped the list of China’s oil exporters 19 months ago.

Informal boycotts by Western oil majors and trading houses as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine have created steep discounts for Russian oil.

Overall, China’s crude imports rose 12% to 10.8 million bpd in May.

China was Russia’s top energy importer during the first 100 days of conflict in Ukraine, according to research published last week.

Russia said last month it expects up to 1 trillion rubles ($14.4 billion) in additional oil and gas revenues in 2022.

So much for those sanctions and boycotts, Russia’s just getting stronger thanks to the weakness of Biden and the Democrats.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...