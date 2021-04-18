REPORT: Pentagon CONFIRMS Leaked UFO VIDEO from Navy Pilot is Real

Earlier this week a video surfaced and made it’s rounds on the internet, purportedly showing a unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP.)

The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed that a leaked video showing an unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) was real, CNN reports.

THE HILL:

The video in question was filmed in night vision and showed a triangle-shaped object flying through the sky.

Pentagon officials confirmed to the news outlet that the footage was taken by Navy personnel.

CNN also noted, The imagery will be deciphered as part of “ongoing investigations” into UAPs.

The Pentagon has a task force to look into UAPs under Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist.

“The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the Department of Defense wrote in a statement announcing its creation.

“The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report.”

