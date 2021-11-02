REPORT: Lindsey Graham Ordered Police to SHOOT Rioters Who Breached Capitol on January 6th and ‘Take Back the Senate’

According to a new report, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged law enforcement to shoot the violent protestors who breached the US Capitol on January 6, a new report claims.

He reportedly yelled at Capitol Police to ‘use’ their guns to fight for the Senatewhile officers were attempting to evacuate him and other lawmakers amid the chaos.

On Sunday the Washington Postreleased the second of its extensive three-part investigation into the Capitol riot. Titled ‘Bloodshed,’ it details in chronological order the tension and fear felt by lawmakers and police as they escaped – in some cases just barely – violent Trump supporters who broke glass and illegally entered the halls of Congress.

According to the report Graham, 66, was furious that he had to flee the Senate chamber in the face of oncoming rioters.

‘What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,’ he allegedly yelled at the Senate sergeant-at-arms.

He added, ‘We give you guns for a reason. Use them.’

Since Trump took office, the South Carolina Republican had gone from one of his loudest critics to staunchest supporters.

The night of January 6, when lawmakers finally returned to the Capitol, Graham famously said ‘enough is enough, count me out’ over his alliance with Trump.

In a CBS interview a month after the riot, Graham said ‘January the 6th was a very bad day for America, and [Trump will] get his share of blame in history.’

At time Graham had expressed his alarm at how bad the situation could have potentially been and suggested officers should have fired ‘warning shots.’

He added that police should have used ‘lethal force’ the moment rioters broke into the Capitol and said not doing so amounted to a colossal intelligence failure.

‘Yesterday they could have blown the building up. They could have killed us all,’ he said at the time.

‘They should have been challenged, warning shots should have been fired and lethal force should have been used once they’d penetrated the seat of government.

‘Those backpacks could have had bombs chemical agents, weapons. We dodged a major bullet yesterday. If this is not a wake up call, I do not know what it is. Is that a money problem? If it is we’ll fix it. Is it a leadership problem? Obviously. Is it an Intel failure of the highest proportions? Absolutely.’

Later on the Post also claims Graham was so desperate he reached out to Ivanka Trump, the ex-president’s oldest daughter and adviser, to plead for help.

He ‘called Ivanka Trump repeatedly with suggestions for what the president should say,’ the report states, citing two people with knowledge of the conversation.

Graham told her: ‘You need to get these people out of here.’

‘This thing is going south. This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down,’ he reportedly said.

Well there you have it, Lindsey Graham wanted Law Enforcement to open fire on protesters. Does he feel the same way about the ones who caused $9 billion in damages and dozens of death in 2020 lead by Antifa and Black Lives Matter?

