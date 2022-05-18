REPORT: GEORGE SOROS’ BACKING OF STACEY ABRAMS DOCUMENTED BY FEC

George Soros, the globalist left-wing billionaire has spent over a billion dollars trying to influence and buy elections. Soros reaches all the way down to local voting precincts and frequently supports radical District Attorney candidates in major metro markets.



With Georgia now on the list of states that the left believes they can flip, Soros contributed $1 million to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ second campaign for the run to become governor of Georgia.



Some might ask, what about caps on donations? In Georgia, special PACs are allowed to send unlimited individual contributions to a political candidate’s campaign.



The Soros donation was made to a political action committee in March before a judge ruled that Abrams would have to win the Democrat primary on May 24 before using the funds on her campaign.

A filing with the Federal Election Commission documented the donation from Democracy PAC II, a federal committee organized to influence the 2022 elections. Soros has financed the committee with $125 million worth of funding.



In addition, Soros has also personally donated to Abrams’ campaign giving about $60,000 directly to her campaign.



The Democracy PAC was first established in 2019 and utilized more than $80 million in the 2020 elections according to a report in Politico.



The well-known red state of Georgia has not elected a Democrat governor for almost two decades. In the most recent polling, Abrams came in at 45% of the state’s registered voters polled, while Republican incumbent Governor Brian Kemp topped her support at 50%.



But Kemp, will need to defeat a primary challenge from Senator David Perdue. Perdue’s numbers came in lower than Kemp’s, at 48%, which could give Abrams theoretically a better opportunity if running against Perdue.



Abrams has a checkered past and still has not conceded to Kemp after losing to him in the governor’s election in 2018.



Abrams also has reportedly raked in big bucks between Georgia governor bids. When she first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, she was worth slightly more than $100,000. Today, as the Democrat make a second bid for the office, her bottom line has improved substantially.



The Associated Press reported last week, “In state disclosures filed last month, Abrams said she is worth $3.17 million, a far cry from the $109,000 in her bank account when she ran four years ago.”



In February this year, during the time Abrams was promoting the need for a statewide mask mandate, she was forced to apologize after public outrage ensued following the release of a photograph of her smiling maskless while school children and teachers stood behind her with masks.



After initially defending the photo and accusing her opponents of smearing her, she finally admitted it was a mistake and apologized.



Come on Georgia voters, make sure you don’t let a Great Reset globalist like George Soros buy the Georgia governorship, especially for a complete leftist radical like Stacey Abrams.

