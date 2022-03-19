REPORT: Fully Vaccinated Account for 9 out of 10 Deaths in United Kingdom New Government Report Says

According to a new report released by the UK government has confirmed that 9 out of every 10 deaths related to Covid-19 are found in those who are fully vaccinated.

Although the virus variant is the same and the UK approved only one different vaccine (AstraZeneca) from the United States, the data in the Us are different.

The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms deaths are rising dramatically among the triple vaccinated population whilst declining steadily among the not-vaccinated population in England.

With the most recent figures showing the fully vaccinated accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths over the past month; and the triple vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 of them.

Now here’s what the mainstream media is trying to spin to you around the world. They are trying to say that because 90% of the UK are vaccinated, that of course the number of those vaccinated dying of Covid-19 is this high. Wait, what?

Isn’t the purpose of the vaccine so you don’t get the virus, don’t spread it, don’t die from it, yet it stops none of that? So how are we still calling this a vaccine?

The latest data from the U.K. Department of Health seems to confirm that deaths are rising dramatically in the triple-vaccinated population, while steadily declining in England’s unvaccinated population.

From ‘The Exposé’:

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) publishes a weekly Covid 19 vaccine surveillance report, the latest of which was released on Thursday 2/24/22 and can be viewed here.

The latest figures show that fully vaccinated people accounted for 9 out of 10 Covid 19 deaths last month, while triple vaccinated people accounted for 4 out of 5 deaths.

Table 10 on page 41 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 cases in England between Jan. 24 and Feb. 20, broken down by vaccination status, and confirms that the vast majority were recorded among the triple-vaccinated population.

A total of 1,490,464 Covid 19 cases were registered in England between Jan. 24 and Feb. 20, of which 752,126 were among the triple-vaccinated population, while 404,030 were among the unvaccinated population, with 303,107 of these cases affecting children.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 1,086,434 cases, meaning that they accounted for 73% of all Covid 19 cases between Jan. 24 and Feb. 20.

However, when children are removed from the equation, we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 9% of all Covid 19 cases in those over 18 years of age in England.

This article is an excerpt first published at ‘The Exposé’.

