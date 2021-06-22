REPORT: Fauci Spent More Than $61 Million Funding Research With Aborted Baby Parts

In a disgusting new report, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funneled a massive amount of taxpayer money to unethical experiments, including one that involved implanting aborted babies’ scalps onto mice at the University of Pittsburgh, according to a scathing new report.

The founder of the Center of Medical Progress, David Daleiden, told Townhall that Dr. Fauci gave $61 million to the University of Pittsburgh in 2019 for scientific research. Some of that money funded experiments that involved aborted baby body parts and attached them to mice and rats.

“Dr. Fauci should be brought in front of Congress again to answer specific questions under oath about what he and his department knew, and when they knew it, about the barbaric experiments on aborted infants at the University of Pittsburgh, and what ‘appropriate oversight’ means to them for experiments on aborted human fetuses,” Daleiden said.

This stunning new information came to light in a study published by the University of Pittsburgh researchers in September 2020 in the journal of “Scientific Reports.” The Study received support from the National Institutes of Health, which Fauci’s agency is under.

n the study, scientists used scalps from aborted babies between 18 and 20 weeks of pregnancy to create “humanized” mice and rats to study the human immune system. The researchers described it as “full-thickness human skin.”

Along with their article, the researchers published photos of their experiment – horrific images that show tufts of babies’ hair growing on the rodents.

Daleiden told Townhall that the evidence suggests these babies were illegally aborted through the partial-birth abortion method.

“In order to get the intact fetal scalps in the recent Pittsburgh study funded by Fauci’s NIAID, the Planned Parenthood abortion doctors supplying the Pitt tissue bank would have needed to use illegal partial-birth abortions to extract the fetal heads whole enough to yield usable scalps,” he said. “Unless the consent forms told the pregnant patients their babies would be scalped to stitch onto lab rats, the consents are almost certainly invalid through fraudulent omissions.”

Daleiden and Beatrice Chen are both vice chairs on the University Institutional Review Board, which supervises the research involving aborted baby body parts, and the Planned Parenthood medical director in charge of the abortions in Pittsburgh.

“There is no separation between the research demand and the abortion practice in any of the Pittsburgh fetal tissue projects as required by federal regulations,” he said.

Here’s more from the report:

Since 2016, the University of Pittsburgh was granted more than $1.4 million in NIH funding to support a distribution hub for aborted fetal body parts. The school’s grant application alleges that the quantity of fetuses they have access to through this hub can be “significantly ramped up.” A grant funded by the NIAID in 2019 worth $430,000 was awarded to the university for fetal research that involved the use of mice and rats to grow the scalps of the aborted fetuses.

