REPORT: COVID-19 RELEASE WAS INTENTIONAL ACCORDING TO CHINESE DOCTOR IN VIRAL VIDEO INTERVIEW

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist, stated, “The virus was no accident. ​It was lab-produced and released with intent.”​

President Trump was destroying China’s plans of world domination and China’s economy. We saw this back in early 2020. The U.S. economy was setting records for the greatest economy in history, it had nearly doubled China’s. If there ever was a reason for China to drop a bioweapon, the fact that China’s economy was imploding and Trump’s economy was the greatest ever, was enough reason for China to drop the COVID-19 bioweapon intentionally.



On Friday, Dr. Li-Meng Yan was on with Joe Hoft, author and contributor to the Gateway Pundit, and she discussed her research of COVID beginning in late 2019 from Hong Kong where she was a virologist working as a PH.D, at the University of Hong Kong. Dr. Yan fled China after providing evidence that COVID-19 virus was created in a laboratory.



Dr. Yan was first on the airwaves in June 2021 to discuss COVID-19 origins in the U.S. She was one of the first to research the emerging coronavirus and previously revealed she was forced into hiding after accusing Beijing of a cover up.



Now, as international leaders finally focus on her Wuhan lab-leak theory, the scientist told Newsmax that Fauci’s emails contain “a lot of useful information” suggesting he always knew more than he revealed.



“They verify my work from the very beginning, even from last January, that these people know what happened, but they choose to hide for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and for their own benefits.”



Dr. Yan on Friday discussed her upbringing and then her studies and how she landed in Hong Kong. She began looking into COVID-19 in late 2019 in Hong Kong. She shared that she came to five conclusions related to COVID-19:

Claims that COVID-19 could not travel between humans were false

China government was covering it up and it was terrible in Wuhan and the WHO was involved

There was no animal host for COVID-19 – the seafood market was just a smokescreen

If not caught on time the outbreak could get big and out of hand

The origins of COVID were gain of function – lab-created – backbone was bat virus

She then shared the following when asked whether this was intentional or not: “So, It’s definitely not from nature and it’s definitely not an accident come out in a lab. Also, it starts from Wuhan and the Wuhan Institute of Virology get involved but I need to tell people that this is not an accident. Because I work in that lab, I know how safe it is and the lab actually can never cause big pandemic world-wide and this is intentionally ​brought out of the lab and released in the community. And there are a lot of motives behind that but the most important thing is Chinese Communist Government develop this and they want to use it to destroy the world order. And I think that because it’s out of control we never saw it out of control in Wuhan.”

