REPORT: Congressman Waltz Says DOD Informed Him Chinese Spy Balloons Crossed Into US During Trump Years But General Mattis DID NOT TELL President Trump – Thought He Was Too Aggressive [VIDEO]

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) joined Stuart Varney on Monday morning on Fox Business Network and unleashed and absolute treasonous bombshell if true.

According to Walsh, current Pentagon officials briefed him over the weekend and said Chinese Spy Balloons crossed over Texas and Florida turned the Trump years.

Here comes the bomb.

Walsh then goes on to say that General James T Mattis, the former Secretary of Defense at the time decided not to inform President Trump because the Pentagon thought that Trump was “too provocative and aggressive!”

This is treason folks if true. You cannot, not inform the Commander in Chief, this is a crime.

Imagine if you will not following the chain of command in a presidency, and it putting the United States and our security at risk?

House Republicans must call General Mattis to immediately testify under oath for this!

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL): My office has been briefed by the office of the Secretary of Defense of the current Pentagon that it happened over Florida, it happened over Texas, and that it’s happened before. We have more detailed questions but what is unclear, Stuart, at this point is, did the Pentagon under the Trump Administration brief the Trump White House and give them the option to take action or did they decide not to brief them for whatever reason? And there is some speculation, I talked to Trump administration officials over the weekend, that the Pentagon deliberately did it because they thought Trump would be too provocative and too aggressive. So that’s what we need to get to the bottom of and one person that I’m waiting to hear from that we haven’t heard from that list is former Secretary of Defense, General Mattis who was the secretary during this time period. What did he know and what did he decide to pass on and brief to the president.

WATCH:

