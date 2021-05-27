REPORT: Biden State Department Green Lights Marxist BLM Flags to be Flown at US Embassies

A new Department of State memo under the Biden Administration has now given the go ahead for United States Embassies to fly the Marxist Black Lives Matter BLM flags. A sickening, disgusting, and insulting slap in the face as we head into Memorial Day Weekend to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in combat.

The guidance issued to all “Diplomatic and Consular posts” is encouraging official displays of support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) on the one-year anniversary of multiple time felon George Floyd’s death. Floyd who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly while beating and robbing her with his friends at gunpoint and asking her if she wanted her baby in the womb to live or die. The media, Democrats, and radical groups are working overtime to make a martyr out of Floyd.

The following is from Fox News:

According to a leaked memo from an anonymous State Department source, the department wrote that it “supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content” as well as in speeches and foreign diplomatic engagements on May 25 “and beyond.” The memo allows U.S. diplomats to fly the Black Lives Matter flag outside of embassies. Fox News verified the authenticity of the memo first reported by Human Events, a conservative American political news and analysis newspaper and website. Specifically, the memo acts as an “authorization” for agency higher-ups to “display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission who determine such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions.” In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the State Department said the agency does not “comment on the authenticity or veracity of allegedly leaked documents” as a general matter. Similar to the BLM banner, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also previously authorized embassies to fly the LGBTQ pride flag from May 17 through the end of June in recognition of Pride Month celebrations, reversing a Trump-era policy.

What are your thoughts America, is this disgusting or what ?

