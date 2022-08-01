REPORT: BIDEN SECRETLY ORDERED REPAIR OF TRUMP ENDORSED BORDER WALL

On the first day of being in the White House as president, Joe Biden signed an executive order to stop the building of Trump’s wall on the U.S./Mexico border and vowed, “Not another foot of wall” would be built under his watch.

But now, the Biden administration seems to have completely gone back on its own promise to its voters. Yesterday, it approved a plan to extend the wall to build a section across the US-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona.

There are four significant gaps in the wall at this section which will be blocked up in an attempt to stem the uncontrolled number of illegal immigrants pouring into the US.

Last month set a record for the number of illegals crossing the border for any June, while May set an all-time ever high as US Border Patrol reported processing 222,000 migrants. Perhaps Biden is beginning to get the message, even if he won’t admit it, or perhaps he knew Trump was right all along and simply misled Dem supporters.

Despite the Biden administration continually insisting that the border is “closed” and urging migrants not to attempt to make the crossing, the deadliest human smuggling incident happened on its watch. 53 migrants died in the sweltering heat in a sealed truck in May, reminding everyone of the importance of border controls for everyone’s safety.

Trump’s wall caused buckets of liberal tears, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now authorized the building of more sections of the wall to “deploy modern, effective border measures” and improve “safety and security along the Southwest Border.”

The section in Arizona is the busiest passage for illegal migrants crossing the border, and Border Patrol has reported stopping more than 160,000 illegals around the Yuma area since January – four times the numbers from last year.

Biden seems to have a sudden (but remarkably quiet) change of heart about Trump’s wall after Senator Mark Kelly, (D-AZ) continually urged the president to protect the US border and uphold the rule of law.

On Kelly’s website, he argues that politicians in Washington implement left-wing policies to appease the woke mob, while states like Arizona are left trying to pick up the pieces, saying on his website, “There is no other issue where the state of Arizona has suffered more due to the dysfunction in Washington. While Washington argues the politics, we deal with the consequences.”

He suggests the US deals with the problem by using advanced technology such as E-Verify systems in the workplace to “prevent big corporations from exploiting migrant labor” combined with “more investments in technology, well-staffed ports of entry and border patrol agents on the border, and, where effective, physical barriers and fencing.”

But Biden always maintained the wall was “xenophobic” and “racist”, even going so far to say in an op-ed published inthe Miami Herald that a hard border was “divorced from reality” and “won’t stop the flow of illegal narcotics or human trafficking, both of which come primarily through legal ports of entry.”

“Nor will it stem the numbers of undocumented, most of whom over-stay legal visas,” he added, completely disregarding the point that, as Kelly suggested, border controls need not be one-dimensional.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration, No. 1,” vowed the president in an interview inAugust 2020 with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

“I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry — that’s where all the bad stuff is happening,“ Biden said.

Talk about changing your mind! Don’t you wish this is what he meant by ‘Build Back Better’?!

