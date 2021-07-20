REPORT: 45th President Donald Trump Tells His Dinner Guests That He’s Running for President in 2024

A new report is out and it’s good news for Trump fans and supporters across America. The 45th President according to multiple sources and aides is running for President in 2024.

The new report was broken by Rolling Stone, but they have no reason to lie about this, they hate Trump.

“Trump has told at least three people he’s dined with in recent months that he plans to run in 2024, a former senior official at the Republican National Committee tells Rolling Stone.”

“I have three friends who’ve had dinner with him in the last couple of months,” the report said citing the former RNC official. “All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024.”

“Now, whether he does or not is a different issue,” the official added. “We’ve still got three years to go. But he’s telling people that.”

His announcement that he is going to run again according to the report was at a series of dinners.

“The ex-R.N.C. official says the first two dinners took place in late spring. But the third dinner happened in the last two weeks,” the official said. “The first two dinner companions came away from their conversations convinced Trump was serious and he’s running, the official adds. The third said he left the dinner ‘not 100% sure Trump wants to run but he likes being in the conversation, he wants to freeze the field, and he wants his name out there,’ the ex-R.N.C. official said.

“All the people I talk to who deal with him directly think as of now he is running,” an ex-Trump adviser added.

During a recent town hall, President Trump was asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he had made up his mind about running for President.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask,” Hannity said. “Without giving the answer … have you made up your mind?”

“Yes,” Trump answered, which drew cheers from the audience.

Thanks to our friends at Becker News and Rolling Stone for contributing to this article.

