REPORT: 2 Dead, 9 OFFICERS INJURED DURING EARLY MORNING SHOOT OUT IN PHOENIX ON FRIDAY

Early Friday morning five Phoenix police officers were shot and four others hurt by shrapnel during a response to a home where a woman was reportedly shot, according to police. All injuries are non-life-threating, police said.

As an officer approached to help, an adult man, invited the officer inside, Phoenix spokesman Andy Williams said. When the officer approached the door, “The suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times. That officer was able to get back and get away to safety,” Williams said.



“Just as the officer reached safety, backup officers arrived, drawing fire from the shooter inside the house. These officers surrounded the home and began calling out the occupants,” Williams added.



Then another man, not the suspect, came out of the house holding a baby girl, police said. The man put the baby on the ground and walked to police where he was detained.



When officers went to bring the baby back to safety, the suspect again opened fire from inside the house, shooting four more officers and indirectly injuring four others with shrapnel, police said.



Two officers returned fire and the shooter then barricaded himself in the home, according to Williams. The scene was ultimately secured, police said. Once the scene was secured police said they found the suspect dead inside. The suspect was not identified at the scene.



The woman who was first reported to be shot was found in extremely critical condition inside the home, police said. She appears to be the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to police.



Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted, “Please continue to pray for the Phoenix Police officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night, no matter the circumstance, to protect our state from danger.”



This still an ongoing investigation and will be updated as information is available.

