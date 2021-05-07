REP. ELISE STEFANIK READY TO REPLACE LIZ CHENEY

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), was speaking on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, and without naming GOP leader Liz Cheney, portrayed herself as the best choice to replace the Wyoming lawmaker and unite the Republican party around former President Donald Trump.



Stefanik said, “She was committed to sending a clear message that we are one team and that means working with the former president.” She also told Bannon, the former Trump advisor, ““My vision is to run with support from (Trump) and his coalition of voters, which was the highest number of votes ever won by a Republican nominee.



The rising GOP star, who represents a swath of upstate New York, from Albany to the Canadian border, made these remarks a day after Trump and the top GOP leadership backed the New York lawmaker to replace Cheney as the #3 Republican leader in the House.



Stefanik made it clear on the podcast that she would rule differently than Cheney, who has repeatedly fought with Trump over his 2020 election fraud claims. She has publicly endorsed allegation of fraud in the 2020 election.



Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has found herself on the outs after she voted to impeach former President Trump over the January 6 riot at the Capitol, and has insisted that Trump should not have any role in the Republican party.



Cheney’s betrayal of the former president and the Republican party will more than likely result in her job being taken away.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...