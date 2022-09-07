REP. COMER SAYS IT’S UNACCEPTABLE THAT THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT CONTINUES TO RUN COVER FOR THE BIDEN FAMILY

Representative James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, has been trying for months to get the Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR), anti-money laundering reports that flag suspicious transactions, that have been filed by banks against Hunter Biden.​

Now we learn that Biden’s Treasury Department has formally rejected Comer’s request for the information because the Democrats aren’t part of the request.

Comer blasted the decision saying, “It’s unacceptable that the Treasury Department continues to run cover for the Biden family and possibly hide information about whether Joe Biden benefited financially from his family’s business transactions. The Biden administration changed the rules to severely restrict Congress’ access to SARs in the dark of night with no explanation.”

Comer added, “Hunter Biden and other Biden family members have racked up at least 10 SARs for their shady foreign business deals. We need more information about these transactions and if Joe Biden has benefited financially from his family’s dealings with foreign adversaries. It is a matter of national security to know if President Biden is compromised. The American people deserve answers, and Republicans will use the power of the gavel next Congress to get them.”

Comer explained that in the past such SARs had been available to Congressional investigations of either party.

HOLD BIDEN ACCOUNTABLE: @RepJamesComer shares how he plans to finally hold the Biden family accountable for the alleged crimes they’ve committed#NextRevFNC pic.twitter.com/K24CVqR9cs — The Next Revolution (@NextRevFNC) August 29, 2022

What a coincidence that the Biden Treasury is suddenly cutting off access to the reports that could point to influence peddling and/or crimes. Surely there isn’t any funny business in making such a decision. Is it okay to say cover-up when they do things like this? I sure sounds like it should be.

It was reported in July how Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen told media that they were complying when in fact they were not, according to Comer.

At the time Comer said, “It is troubling that the Biden administration is willing to provide a false story to the media to create the appearance of transparency while continuing to thwart congressional oversight.” He also said it raised more questions about how far they were willing to go running cover for the Bidens.

Comer is now saying that if Republicans get power back over the Committee in November they are going to get the records and have the bank CEOs testify about the SARs and what was going on there.

It is very evident that Joe Biden is desperate to prevent Republicans from getting back power, not just because he and the Democrats don’t want to relinquish any of their power, but because with a transfer of power to Republicans means the GOP finally seems firmly set on holding people accountable, including the Biden family.

That’s the reason Biden has been demonizing the MAGA people and pro-Trump Republicans because it’s mostly those people in Congress who are pushing for accountability as well.

