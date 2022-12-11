REMINDER: Democrat Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Called Trump’s 2016 Election Win a ‘Hoax’ and Referred to Him as the ‘So Called’ President on Multiple Occasions

Every time the Democrats try to accuse conservatives of something, rest assured its because they are doing what they are truly accusing you of doing.

Incoming House Democrat Leader Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, constantly denied the legitimacy of President Trump’s 2016 election victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Jeffries called it a “Hoax” and referred to trump multiple times as the “so called” President.

From June 2017 to January of 2018, Jeffries, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, issued a number of asinine tweets refusing to acknowledge Trump as the rightful winner of the 2016 presidential election.

“Climate Change is NOT a hoax. But 45’s election may have been,” Jeffries wrote in a June 2017 tweet, nearly five months after Trump entered the White House.

Jeffries was elected last month by his Democratic House colleagues to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, has faced extreme scrutiny from high ranking Republicans over some of the remarks he made about Trump.

Denying the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, proves that the Democrats just do and say whatever they want, then turn around and try to pull a Pee-Wee Herman “I know you are but what am I” when confronted.

Jeffries repeatedly insisted that Trump’s presidency was fraudulent. Yet Democrats want to chastise anyone who is an election denier as an enemy of the state. It’s absolutely bonkers.

In September 2017, Jeffries stated in a tweet that Trump’s “Election Integrity Commission is the real FRAUD” and that it “should investigate his so-called victory.”

The following is from Fox News:

That same month, Jeffries, responding to remarks made by the president on Twitter, issued a similar tweet and called Trump’s “so-called election victory” a “hoax.”

“The real hoax is likely your so-called election victory,” Jeffries claimed at the time. The congressman also included “#RussianHacking” in the tweet, appearing to suggest that Russia helped to elect Trump in the 2016 presidential election by hacking into America’s elections.

Sharing an image of himself from the House floor ahead of Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address, Jeffries, in a January 2018 tweet, took another shot at the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, insisting that he was the “so-called” president.

“The circus has just begun, I mean welcome to the House Mr. (so-called) President,” Jeffries wrote.

Other tweets denying Trump’s election victory from Jeffries have also been made public, primarily from the Republican National Committee, which criticized Jeffries as an “election denier” and posted tweets that Jeffries had posted in 2018.

“The more we learn about the 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes,” Jeffries said in another tweet from 2018. “America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE president in the oval office.”

Asked about the prior comments from Jeffries, the congressman’s office pointed Fox News Digital to remarks he made during an interview with ABC News over the weekend when he was asked about previous remarks he had made about the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.

“You did say that history will never accept Donald Trump as a legitimate president and the Republicans are making quite a big issue out of that. What is your response?” host George Stephanopoulos asked Jeffries.

“My view of the situation has been pretty clear,” Jeffries said. “I supported the certification of Donald Trump’s election. I attended his inauguration even though there were many constituents and others across the country pushing me and others to do otherwise, and found ways to work with the Trump administration, being the lead Democrat in negotiating historic criminal justice reform. That track record speaks for itself.”

“At the same time, I will never hesitate in criticizing the former president,” he added. “I think I’m in good company there throughout the world.”

