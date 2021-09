A reminder that President Joe Biden pledged bacon in December to undo all of President Trump’s border policies. Everything you are seeing right now is no accident America.

December 2019:



Biden pledged to undo all of Trump’s border policies and Joe made a phone call to the president of Mexico on OPENING the borders.



This ISN’T a mistake — it’s a PLAN It’s a plan to overwhelm the system & break America. It’s known as Cloward-Piven.

Watch the damning video from Fox News Brian Kilmeade below:

