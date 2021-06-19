Regional Theater Chain to Celebrate Cinema Week, Will Push Hard to Get Movie Goers Back

Memphis-based Malco Theatres is on a mission to re-engage moviegoers by participating in the in the first-ever Cinema Week, a six-day nationwide event showcasing movie theatres.



Designed to energize fans, and encourage audiences to support local movie theaters, Cinema Week takes place June 22-27, 2021 with various activities across markets and locations. The inaugural event has support from the Independent Cinema Alliance, the National Association of Theatre Owners and numerous sponsors, including Fandango, Atom Tickets, Coca-Cola, Screenvision Media and more. Over 300 exhibitors representing national, regional and independent theatres, with more than 30,000 combined screens in the U.S. and Canada, will be participating.

“Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”



Malco is planning on both company-wide and individual activities at area theatres including:

Marquee Rewards members can earn Double Loyalty Points on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27

members can earn on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27 Special Double Feature Screenings of A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place Part II on June 23 (tickets on sale now via malco.com and the Malco app)

of on June 23 (tickets on sale now via malco.com and the Malco app) Advance Shows of F9: The Fast Saga (including IMAX & MXT screens) on June 24 (tickets on sale now via malco.com and the Malco app)

of (including IMAX & MXT screens) on June 24 (tickets on sale now via malco.com and the Malco app) In-theatre giveaways & social media prizing

On a national level, Cinema Week is kicking off an interactive #DitchYourCouch contest to award Fandango gift cards, as well as exclusive movie memorabilia & prize packs generously supplied by various film studios.

“With flat screen TVs in most every home, you can now stay home and ‘watch’ movies,” added Jimmy Tashie, Co-Chairman, Malco Theatres. “Seeing a major action movie at home is not the same as viewing one in a true ‘state of the art’ theatre. Modern cinemas offer viewers a ‘cinematic experience’, the kind that immerses the viewer in a high-tech sight and sound journey that can only be experienced in a modern cinema with large screens and multi-track surround sound channels. Filmmakers know the difference and most prefer their art to be enjoyed by audiences in communal settings where the ‘experience’ is shared by all in attendance. No one else delivers emotions quite like the movies. So, you can watch it or experience it. The choice is yours.”

Tickets for June 18-June 24 and F9: The Fast Saga are available via www.malco.com and through the Malco app. Tickets for June 25-July 1 can be purchased starting Tuesday, June 22.

