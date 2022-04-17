Reds Rookie Pitcher Throws Most 100 MPH Pitches in Recorded MLB History in Only His 2nd Start

Cincinatti Reds starting rookie pitcher Hunter Greene has only had two starts, but he’s everything he was advertised and then some so far.

The rookie right-hander who was drafted second overall in the 2017 LMB draft because of his triple digit speed is now lighting up the radar guns like no other pitcher in MLB history has been able to do.

Greene made his second start for the Reds on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, and the LA native was strong enough to shut the Dodgers down for five innings until Trea Turner homered to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

He finished with 5.1 innings pitched allowing five hits, three runs (two earned), and six strikeouts.

According to pitch data, Greene tossed 39 pitches with triple digit heaters and that was the most the league has seen in one game from one pitcher in the tracking era (since 2008).

Hunter Greene was throwing ⛽️ all night.



The @Reds right-hander set an MLB record for pitches over 100 mph with 39. pic.twitter.com/BvFiznNIqQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 17, 2022

Most 100.0+ mph pitches in game, pitch-tracking era (since 2008):



**Tonight Hunter Greene: 39**

6/5/21 Jacob deGrom: 33

5/19/19 Jordan Hicks: 29

8/19/15 Nathan Eovaldi: 28

5/31/21 deGrom: 27



THIRTY NINE!!!!! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2022

Imagine taking the loss throwing heat like that? He’s young, but his future is definitely bright. Greene is only 22 years old, so only allowing two earned runs in his second start is pretty remarkable.

In two games he’s now got a 4.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts, two walks, in 10.1 innings pitched.

