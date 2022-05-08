RED WAVE? New Poll Shows GOP Holds Largest Lead in Early Midterm Election Preferences in 40 Years

According to a new NPR/Marist poll released on Friday, Republicans are currently holding an edge on the congressional ballot test for the first time since 2014.



A press release from Marist reads, “With the 2022 Congressional Midterm Elections a little more than six months away, U.S. registered voters give Republicans the advantage over the Democrat candidates by a 47% to 44% advantage.”This release also said, “The results were based on the economy, controlling inflation, crime, national security, and gun policy, pluralities of Americans perceive the Republican Party to be the party who would be better able to handle these issues.”



“Americans express these views as President Joe Biden’s job approval rating remains upside down, and his ratings on the economy and the Ukraine crisis take on water,” the press release continued.



However, this survey indicated that President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has increased from 39% in March to 41% in mid-April. Still by a two-to-one margin, Americans are more likely to strongly disapprove of his job performance by 37% versus 16% who strongly approve of his job performance.



The poll also said that independents favor Republicans by 7 points on a generic congressional ballot. 45% of independents said they would support Republicans while only 38% would support Democrats, with 10% undecided.​



Key findings in the demographic breakdown show that 52% of Latino voters favor Republicans and parents with children under 18 years old favor Republicans over Democrats by a 28-point margin, 60% to 32%.



When poll responders were asked which party they thought would do a better job dealing with the economy, Republicans led Democrats by a 16-point margin, 42% to 26%.



NPR/Marist surveyed 1,162 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.7 points.



